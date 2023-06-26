Post Malone Shares “Something Real” Preview, Austin Tracklist

In May, Post Malone announced that his fifth studio album, AUSTIN, would be out July 28. Today, shared an important album update via social media: “My new record ‘AUSTIN’ has 17 songs. Here’s a snippet of one of ’em, I love you!!!” Included in said update was a 30-second teaser of “Something Real” (likely to be the album’s next single), plus a complete tracklist and some artwork. The tracklist features already released singles such as “Chemical” (which dropped in April) and “Mourning,” but — interestingly — no featured guests. It’s also likely, though, that Posty will reveal anyone he worked with on AUSTIN a little closer to its release.

For now, check out the AUSTIN tracklist and snippet of “Something Real.”

https://twitter.com/PostMalone/status/1673416304890376206

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Understand”

02 “Something Real”

03 “Chemical”

04 “Novacandy”

05 “Mourning”

06 “Too Cool To Die”

07 “Sign Me Up”

08 “Socialite”

09 “Overdrive”

10 “Speedometer”

11 “Hold My Breath”

12 “Enough Is Enough”

13 “Texas Tea”

14 “Buyer Beware”

15 “Landmine”

16 “Green Thumb”

17 “Laugh It Off”

AUSTIN will be out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.