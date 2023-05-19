Earlier this week, Post Malone announced a new album, Austin, coming July 28. His recent single “Chemical” is on the tracklist, as is today’s new track “Mourning,” which includes a forthcoming video shot in Scotland. “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Posty also said in a statement around his upcoming North American “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Listen to “Mourning” below.

I love Scotland, and I love you 💕

Mourning this Friday💕🍻 pic.twitter.com/MlIO7Y2b5t — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 17, 2023

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

Austin will be out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.