Beach Fossils Opening For Post Malone On Tour This Summer

A couple years ago, Post Malone and Beach Fossils were spotted singing Pantera at karaoke in a Brooklyn bar. Post Malone — who has a habit of hanging out with rock musicians, from Turnstile to Fleet Foxes — has just announced that he’s bringing the band out on tour with him this summer.

Posty is about to start his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, which kicks off in Noblesville, IN this weekend, and Beach Fossils will be the opening act. The band just returned with their first proper album in six years, Bunny, last month. Post Malone is releasing a new album, AUSTIN, at the end of the month.

Here are the dates

Very excited to share that @beachfossils will be heading out on the road with @PostMalone this summer 🐰🚗 come join the party +++ more Beach Fossils headline tour dates coming very soon 👀https://t.co/IY5fihbUAc pic.twitter.com/82pUnZGhLE — Bayonet Records (@bayonetrecs) July 5, 2023

(Thanks to cwhit for pointing it out in our Discord!)