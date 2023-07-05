Beach Fossils Opening For Post Malone On Tour This Summer

News July 5, 2023 4:48 PM By James Rettig

Beach Fossils Opening For Post Malone On Tour This Summer

News July 5, 2023 4:48 PM By James Rettig

A couple years ago, Post Malone and Beach Fossils were spotted singing Pantera at karaoke in a Brooklyn bar. Post Malone — who has a habit of hanging out with rock musicians, from Turnstile to Fleet Foxes — has just announced that he’s bringing the band out on tour with him this summer.

Posty is about to start his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, which kicks off in Noblesville, IN this weekend, and Beach Fossils will be the opening act. The band just returned with their first proper album in six years, Bunny, last month. Post Malone is releasing a new album, AUSTIN, at the end of the month.

Here are the dates

(Thanks to cwhit for pointing it out in our Discord!)

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”

3 days ago 0

Stereogum Membership Sale And A New Era Of The Number Ones

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest