Nelly Arrested For Ecstasy Possession And Not Having Insurance

Nelly has been arrested. The 49-year-old rapper born Cornell Haynes II was taken into custody this morning on charges of possessing ecstasy pills and not having insurance, according to NBC News.

The incident occurred at 4:45AM. He was charged with having four ecstasy pills and being without insurance. He was brought to the Maryland Heights Police Department and was arrested on a failure to appear warrant stemming from a traffic charge in the St. Louis suburb. He has since been released from custody.