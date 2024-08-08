Mall Grab & Real Lies – “Ripples In The Timeline”

Mall Grab & Real Lies – “Ripples In The Timeline”

Last year, Mall Grab — aka the London-based Aussie producer Jordon Alexander — teamed up with the clubby pop duo Real Lies for the single “End Credits.” Today, they’re linking up again for “Ripples In The Timeline.”

“Very happy to release the second collaboration between myself and one of my favorite bands of all time,” Alexander wrote on social media. “Ripples In The Timeline” is built off a four-on-the-floor beat, scintillating synths, and a beefy bass line. Check out director Sheriff Boo’s video for the song below.

