Mall Grab, the Australian-born and London-based producer Jordon Alexander, has gotten a brighter spotlight via multiple collaborations with Turnstile. But sometimes he teams up with other artists. Such is the case on new single “End Credits,” which pairs Mall Grab with the club-centric London pop duo Real Lies. Built around the hook “I feel so ordinary/ I wanna see heaven tonight” and laced with drowsy sing-talking to match its plaintively pulsing beat, the track is billed as “a dream-soaked, euphoria-ladened anthem for the ages.”

Real Lies shared a sizable statement on the track via Instagram:

Beyond ecstatic to let fly this one today – ‘End Credits’ is our first collaboration with the main man @youngmallgrab and we’re proud as punch about it. I’ve been loving Jordy’s music for years, so to work with him on this one has been a dream. We hope you rate the tune as much as we do. Shouts to @dancediscs for pulling strings.

Absolutely colossal shouts also to @jimmymacmusic and @__z_o_e_e__ for bringing their elite calibre vocals to the track, it wouldn’t be the same without you.

The lyrics of ‘End Credits’ are about my friend Antony: we were best mates while hovering together in those crucial late teenage years on the cusp of adulthood, inseparable till I left home and moved to London. All the most important things in life, we went through at the same time. We always dreamed of getting out of that town and starting a band that would take over the world. That dream never came true for us but I realised recently the most important thing was having it in the first place – because it became a north star, guiding us through some weird and tough times, keeping us out late, looking for trouble, making us who we are.

Without it, life ever since would’ve been a lot more dull.

Shouts to all the suburban dreamers striving to live life right at the front of their face in towns that feel like traps. Keep straining at the leash. And thank u Nick Hamilton for the prom photo. The haircuts change but the thoughts stay the same.

FORZA RL 🕊🌹