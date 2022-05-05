Mall Grab is Jordon Alexander, an adventurous Australian-born dance producer who’s based in London. Two years ago, Mall Grab got together with Turnstile, the best band in the world right now, to release Share A View, an album where Mall Grab reworked a bunch of the tracks from Turnstile’s great 2018 album Time & Space. Today, Mall Grab has announced his debut album, and he’s also shared a new collaboration with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

The Mall Grab album For What I Breathe features previously released singles like “Metaphysical” and “Spirit Wave,” and it’s also got collaborations with grime MCs D Double E and Novelist and dance producer Nia Archives. (A couple of tracks are tagged “Feat. Jordon Alexander,” which presumably means that he’ll sing over his own tracks.) The Brendan Yates collab “Understand” is a cool fusion of aesthetics, as Yates switches between screaming and crooning over a skittering, contemplative track.

In a press release, Alexander says:

I have been lucky enough to work with some of my favourite artists, which has really been the glue that keeps the project coherent. There are a lot of familiar sounds on this album that my listeners and followers have become accustomed to and joined me in the deep dive. Elements of emotional but hard and pumping club music are intertwined with house, jungle, rave, and grime. My adopted home city of London has been a huge inspiration to how my music has evolved and progressed, and on What I Breathe, I wanted to create a body of work which not only had something for everyone who has been with me the past six years, but also those who aren’t yet aware of what I’m about or the music I make.

Below, check out “Understand,” as well as the previous Mall Grab tracks “Metaphysical” and “Spirit Wave” and the What I Breathe tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hand In Hand Through Wonderland”

02 “I Can Remember It So Vividly”

03 “Love Reigns”

04 “Understand” (Feat. Brendan Yates)

05 “Patience” (Feat. Nia Archives)

06 “Without The Sun” (Feat. Jordon Alexander)

07 “Spirit Wave”

08 “Breathing”

09 “Intercity Relations”

10 “Times Change (Feat. Novelist & D Double E)

11 “Distant Conversation”

12 “Metaphysical”

13 “Lost in Harajuku” (Feat. Jordon Alexander)

What I Breathe is out 8/5 on Looking For Trouble; pre-order it here.