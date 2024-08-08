Casiokids Reunite At Øya, Prep First New Album In 13 Years

Norwegian dance-pop group Casiokids went dormant after the release of their 2011 album abenbaringen over aaskammen, but they announced their big return earlier this year. In October, Casiokids will release Tid for hjem, their first new album in 13 years, and they’ve been steadily pumping out early singles. Meanwhile, the group just played their first show in over a decade at Norway’s Øya Festival.

Casiokids played Øya last night, and they shared their stage with a bunch of giant puppets. You can see a ton of clips from the set on the band’s Instagram story. Below, check out some photos, including some with those big puppets.

Puppeteering 4 meter tall puppets at the #Øya festival in Oslo tonight. With Casiokids. pic.twitter.com/OV8iwivYoe — Aslak Helgesen (@AslakHelgesen) August 7, 2024

When they announced their big comeback album Tid for hjem, Casiokids shared two early singles, “Brunsniggelen” and the title track. They’ve kept dropping new songs since then. The most recent is the vibey, bittersweet “Når eg ser deg,” which arrived a couple of days ago. Hear it below.

Tid for hjem is out 10/4 on Jansen Records.