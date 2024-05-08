Casiokids Announce First New Album And Shows In 13 Years

Casiokids Announce First New Album And Shows In 13 Years

The Norwegian group Casiokids have announced their first new album in 13 years, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Tid for hjem will be out in October, and it’s their first LP since 2011’s Aabenbaringen over aaskammen. They started teasing its release last month when they put out the two-song single “Brunsniggelen” and title track “Tid for hjem,” which you can check out below.

The band is also embarking on their first shows in 13 years:

Tid for hjem is out 10/4 via Jansen Records.

