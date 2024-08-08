This fall, the Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens will release her new album Dreamstate. The record has contributions from Bicep, the Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands, and the 1975’s George Daniel. We’ve already posted first single “Love You Got,” an absolute banger. Today, Owens shares another one.

“Sunshine,” the second single from Dreamstate, is a slinky and insinuating house track. Like “Love You Got,” the new song makes use of Kelly Lee Owens’ vocals. In this case, though, we only hear her murmur from far away; she almost sounds like a sample on her own track. It’s still catchy, and the track still bumps hard. Owens also just announced a tour of Europe and the UK. Below, listen to “Sunshine” and check out the dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

10/31 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Annabel

11/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

11/02 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

11/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory

11/06 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/09 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall (DJ Set)

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ The TramShed

11/14 – London, UK @ The Troxy

11/15 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

11/16 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Dreamstate is out 10/18 on dh2.