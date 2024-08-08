Kelly Lee Owens – “Sunshine”

Kelly Lee Owens – “Sunshine”

This fall, the Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens will release her new album Dreamstate. The record has contributions from Bicep, the Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands, and the 1975’s George Daniel. We’ve already posted first single “Love You Got,” an absolute banger. Today, Owens shares another one.

“Sunshine,” the second single from Dreamstate, is a slinky and insinuating house track. Like “Love You Got,” the new song makes use of Kelly Lee Owens’ vocals. In this case, though, we only hear her murmur from far away; she almost sounds like a sample on her own track. It’s still catchy, and the track still bumps hard. Owens also just announced a tour of Europe and the UK. Below, listen to “Sunshine” and check out the dates.

TOUR DATES:
10/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
10/31 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Annabel
11/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
11/02 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
11/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory
11/06 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight
11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/09 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall (DJ Set)
11/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ The TramShed
11/14 – London, UK @ The Troxy
11/15 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
11/16 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Dreamstate is out 10/18 on dh2.

Tom Breihan Staff

