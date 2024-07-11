Not only was Kelly Lee Owens’ sophomore LP Inner Song one of the Best Albums Of 2020, it also provided us with one of the best Radiohead covers of the early pandemic days. That’s a high bar to clear. Owens has another very good song out today called “Love You Got,” the lead single from her upcoming album Dreamstate, which arrives in October.

Blurring the lines between dance-pop and rave-ready techno, “Love You Got” sounds sleek, sultry, and extremely fun. Owens says: “‘Love You Got’ was born out of the curiosity of discovering my own inner euphoria — balancing the dark and the light within myself to find ultimate bliss in connection with others,” and that comes through in the way her feathery vocals play against the track’s booming, metallic production. It bangs.

Dreamstate also boasts produciton and writing credits from electronic duo Bicep, Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers, and George Daniel from the 1975. Speaking of, Daniel is also spearheading a new electronic imprint of the 1975-founded Dirty Hit Records called dh2, with Dreamstate being one of its inaugural releases. Watch the music video for “Love You Got” below.

Dreamstate is out 10/18 via dh2. Pre-order it here.