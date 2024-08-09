Hear New Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Songs From Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, & More

Yo Gabba Gabba! is back. The kids television show is being revived as Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, and it comes with a soundtrack with an impressive list of names such as Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, and Thundercat.

Along with those artists, the soundtrack has Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man, mxmtoon, Local Natives, Lucius, Betty Who, Twin Shadow, the Linda Lindas, Big Daddy Kane, Claud, Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley, Dayglow, Miyavi, Paul Williams, Prestyn Smith, Reggie Watts, ROMderful, the Drums, and the Interrupters.

About it, co-creators and executive producers Scott Schultz and Christian Jacobs said:

We couldn’t be more excited to bring more Gabba to the world! Music has always been the heart and soul of Yo Gabba Gabba!, and Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will be no different. The amazing amount of support and interest from the music community we’ve had all these years later fills us with so much joy — it’s going to be so much fun to pass that energy on to kids, families, and existing Gabba fans. With amazing guest artists like Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and The Linda Lindas, the talent lineup for Yo Gabba GabbaLand! is basically our dream list of collaborators. Hope you’re ready to dancey dance — because this soundtrack is one giant celebration of awesomeness!

Stream the soundtrack below.



