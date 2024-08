Ciara is currently on tour with Missy Elliott, and for the past week the singer has been teasing a new collaboration with BossMan Dlow. Now, “Run It Up” is out.

In July, Ciara debuted “Run It Up” on stage and has been performing it every night. It’s her second release of the year, the first of which was her remix of Hulvey’s hit “Altar.” Check out “Run It Up” below.