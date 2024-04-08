Missy Elliott Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Missy Elliott has announced her first-ever headlining North American tour, which will take place this summer. The rap legend, who recently was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, will launch the Out Of This World tour starting in July, with dates running through the end of August.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott shared in a statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

As Elliott noted, she’ll be joined on the tour by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. There’s a tour announcement video directed by frequent Elliott collaborator Dave Meyers. Check that out and the dates for the tour below.

TOUR DATES:

07/04 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/06 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/09 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

07/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

07/13 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/16 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/18 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/20 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/21 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/24 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/25 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/27 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/02 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

08/03 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/09 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/10 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/19 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/22 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

General ticket on-sale will begin this Friday, April 12, though there are a number of pre-sales happening this week — more details here.