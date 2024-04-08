Missy Elliott Announces First-Ever North American Tour
Missy Elliott has announced her first-ever headlining North American tour, which will take place this summer. The rap legend, who recently was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, will launch the Out Of This World tour starting in July, with dates running through the end of August.
“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott shared in a statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”
As Elliott noted, she’ll be joined on the tour by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. There’s a tour announcement video directed by frequent Elliott collaborator Dave Meyers. Check that out and the dates for the tour below.
TOUR DATES:
07/04 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/06 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/09 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
07/13 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/16 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/18 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/20 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/21 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/24 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/25 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/27 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/02 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
08/03 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/09 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/10 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/19 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/22 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
General ticket on-sale will begin this Friday, April 12, though there are a number of pre-sales happening this week — more details here.