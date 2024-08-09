Watch Girl In Red Cover Billie Eilish’s “Lunch”

“Lunch” by Billie Eilish could be very well be a Girl In Red song. However, it’s not, so Marie Ulven chose to cover it for the Like A Version series.

“I chose this cover because I was listening to Billie’s new album when this opportunity came into my inbox,” the 25-year-old explained, “and it was gay, it was sexy, it was hot, it was fun, so I was like, ‘Okay, how can I make this into my own version?’”

Earlier this year, Ulven sang the other sapphic hit of the year: “Good Luck, Babe,” by Chappell Roan in Toronto (before singing it, she said, “She fine as hell, too” about Roan). The Norwegian singer also released her sophomore album I’m Doing It Again Baby! in April. Watch her Live A Version performance and interview below.