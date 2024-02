Girl In Red, the pop project headed up by the Norwegian musician Marie Ulven, followed up on years of demos and EPs with her debut full-length If I Could Make It Go Quiet in 2021, and she recently announced her second album. It’s called I’m Doing It Again Baby! and it’ll be out in April. Tonight, she’s sharing the album’s lead single “Too Much.” Check it out below.

I’m Doing It Again Baby! is out 4/12 via Columbia.