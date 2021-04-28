girl in red Is Alive

“I think my schedule is the closest thing to real life Tetris right now,” Marie Ulven, better known as girl in red, tells me when I ask how her day’s been. She goes on to talk about rushing in between interviews, photoshoots, and other press stuff, all in Oslo, Norway. “It feels really weird.”

“I’m sure that’s especially weird for you because you’re only 22,” I say.

“Yep,” she says. “Just a young gal.”

She’s preparing for this Friday’s release of her long-awaited debut full-length, if i could make it go quiet. The album follows a thread of beloved, warm singles that she’s been unveiling for a couple of years. Ulven was in high school when they blew up. Her hits “i wanna be your girlfriend” and “we fell in love in october” — lo-fi love ballads that infiltrated my teenage romances upon their release in 2018 — have respectively accumulated 165 million listens and 209 million listens on Spotify (and counting). There’s a timelessness about them that will probably keep pushing those numbers up.

One of the main reasons Ulven’s songs have resonated so heavily since the beginning is because of their openness about her queer identity. Those two aforementioned hits are very obvious in portraying affection towards girls (e.g. “My girl, my girl, my girl/ You will be my girl”), and she even has a song just titled “girls,” which reckons with coming out: “I’ve been hiding for so long/ These feelings, they’re not gone.” What’s great about it is that they all range from wholesome and cute to horny and lovesick. It’s especially perfect for young people on TikTok, who find comfort and humor in the way girl in red has naturally become an icon for being transparently queer. Just her name has become a form of communication, a code in Internet lingo.

Ulven watched this all unfold while trudging through high school. “17th of June,” she says, reading off of her finsta, “I have a screenshot of ‘girls’ getting 200k streams in a week.” And that’s right next to all of her old posts of being in class and complaining into the void. “Here I have a picture of my neck and I’m like, ‘I fuckin’ hate eczema.’” Next to a picture of a D- she got on a math test.

Math test aside, Ulven got into her dream college, Westerdals Oslo School of Arts, Communication and Technology. She enrolled and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in songwriting and production, “but that really doesn’t mean anything,” she says. She balanced both by sometimes turning down music opportunities and other times asking for extensions on assignments. Eventually, she asked for a year off. They said touring wasn’t an appropriate reason. She dropped out.

“Then they kept calling me for months after I won a few Norwegian awards. They were trying to get me back. That’s so awkward. Imagine being that school,” she reminisces, laughing. “I won this award and then they posted on all their socials, ‘Our student Marie Ulven just won this really great award.’ And that was months after I dropped out and they wouldn’t let me stay in the school. I commented, ‘I quit,’ and I got a bunch of likes. Everyone was like, ‘Marie, that was so savage.’ They deleted all their shit.”