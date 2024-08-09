If you’ve read certain articles on this website, you may have encountered the argument that Lenny Kravitz is good, actually. This line of thinking doesn’t really reckon with the existence of Kravitz’s 1999 single “Fly Away,” which was all over the radio for a very long time and which I remember being one of the dumbest songs I had ever heard. Listening back today, “Fly Away” is extremely repetitive, but it’s also funkier than I remembered, which counts for something. Anyway, Lenny Kravitz just dropped a new version of that song. Now, it’s a collaboration with Quavo.

Quavo, the former Migos leader, recently released the Lana Del Rey collab “Tough,” so he’s apparently entering some kind of cross-genre era. Today, he and Lenny Kravitz release “Fly,” which goes behind sample-song territory and into the realm of the full-on cover. Andrew Watt and Cirkut produced “Fly,” which is really just “Fly Away” with trap drums and Migos flow on it. It’s not exactly the peak of creativity, but I’m not mad at it. Check out the Jake Nava-directed video below.

As PopCrave points out, Lana Del Rey is one of the credited songwriters on “Fly.” Weird!

"Fly" is out now on Quality Control/Motown.