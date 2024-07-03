A few weeks ago, Lana Del Rey and her buddy Quavo teased a new song they’d recorded together called “Tough.” Not long after, the former Migos member crashed Del Rey’s rainy Fenway concert to debut the song live. Today, “Tough” is officially out in the world.

“Our new song is out with the toughest rapper I know,” LDR captioned a clip of its Wyatt Winfrey-directed video on Instagram. “Love everyone who helped make this happen.”

Del Rey recently announced plans for a new country album called Lasso. With Quavo credited as the lead artist on “Tough” it will presumably not be on the LP, but the track’s got some twangy guitars that I feel like aren’t such a far cry from 2020s country. A press release describes it as “country-trap” and it was produced by Andrew Watt. Stream “Tough” below.