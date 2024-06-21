Watch Lana Del Rey Bring Out Quavo, Mason Ramsey, & Stephen Sanchez At Nearly Rained-Out Fenway Concert

News June 20, 2024 11:52 PM By Danielle Chelosky

News June 20, 2024 11:52 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Lana Del Rey’s concert at Boston’s Fenway Park tonight was nearly rescheduled due to tumultuous weather. It was supposed to begin at 8:30PM ET, but an hour later the singer still hadn’t taken the stage as she posted a poll on Instagram: “Do you want a one hour show tonight if it’s possible and the lightning stops? As opposed to a two hour show on Saturday” Fortunately for Mankind, Lana appeared around 10:30. She had her red dress on tonight and during her abbreviated set was joined by Atlanta rapper Quavo, TikTok-beloved crooner Stephen Sanchez, and famous former Yodel Boy Mason Ramsey.

Del Rey and Quavo debuted their new collaboration “Tough,” which they first previewed on Wednesday on social media. With Sanchez, she sang his “Until I Found You.” And with Ramsey, Del Rey sang his song “Blue Over You” which came out in May. “I can’t believe this just happened,” Ramsey wrote about their duet on Instagram afterwards. Del Rey and Ramsey met at the Hangout Music Festival last month after commenting on each other’s social media, and the two shared a selfie. Will he be a guest on her upcoming country album Lasso? It’s possible. Watch clips from the show below.

https://x.com/velvetropic/status/1804007022083342415

@masonramsey Absolutely loved sharing the stage with you @Lana Del Rey ♬ original sound – Mason Ramsey

https://x.com/LDRCRAVE/status/1803966643694919856

