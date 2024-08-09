Travis Scott Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard In Paris

Travis Scott sure seems to get into a lot of altercations in fancy locations. A few months ago, Scott was caught on camera at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty, getting into a brawl that also involved Tyga. Then Scott was taken into custody after a late-night argument on a yacht at Miami Beach Marina, though that one never got physical, and all charges were dropped. Now, Paris police have arrested Scott after an incident with a security guard.

The Associated Press reports that Travis Scott was arrested earlier today at the George V hotel in Paris. Prosecutors claim that the arrest is for “violence against a security guard,” and they claim that police were called to intervene in an altercation between Scott and his own bodyguard. The investigation is ongoing. Scott is in Paris for the Olympics, and he was in the building last night for the US men’s baskeball team’s dramatic victory over Serbia. In a statement, Scott’s reps say, “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”

UPDATE: Scott was released by prison and the charges were dismissed.