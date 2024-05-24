Travis Scott And Tyga Involved In Brawl At Cannes Film Festival

Travis Scott and Tyga, two rap stars who used to date Kylie Jenner, were reportedly involved in a brawl at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty last night. According to TMZ, the melee also involved Atlanta rap producer Southside and Alexander “AE” Edwards, the record executive who’s currently dating Cher.

TMZ claims that the fight started when Travis Scott, Tyga, and Alexander Edwards were all near the DJ booth. Promoter Richie Akiva supposedly got on the mic and shouted all three of them out, and Scott didn’t like being mentioned alongside the other two. TMZ claims that Scott threatened Tyga’s security and left the stage before returning with Southside, and a shoving match escalated. Muddy, chaotic video has been captioned as an altercation between Scott and Tyga, but TMZ claims that it was really AE and Tyga’s underlings fighting Scott. Good luck figuring out what’s happening in the footage. Like: Is there music being played backwards? Is that what they do in Cannes?

Travis Scott and Tyga got into a physical altercation in Cannes last night 💀 pic.twitter.com/z0YDtdu46h — UTOPIA (@jackboyflame9) May 24, 2024

According to TMZ, nobody was hurt in the fracas, and the party resumed as Travis Scott and Southside left. Earlier this week, Kelly Rowland also addressed a video in which she argued with a Cannes security guard on the red carpet.

In other news, the Associated Press reports that Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit with the family of Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old boy who died in a crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld festival in 2021. Scott already settled all of the other wrongful death lawsuits surrounding the Astroworld tragedy; this was the last one.