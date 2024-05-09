Travis Scott, Live Nation Settle All But One Wrongful Death Suit Tied To Astroworld

In 2021, Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival went horribly wrong when a crowd surge left ten dead and hundreds injured. The rapper and the promoter Live Nation were facing ten lawsuits; according to The Associated Press, all lawsuits have been settled aside from one, as of Wednesday.

Jury selection was slated for Tuesday in the wrongful death suit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old who passed in the stampede. However, Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, said during a court hearing Wednesday that Dubiski’s suit was settled along with eight others.

“Mr. Scott is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial,” Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Scott, said. “The confidential agreement will honor Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety.”

The pending suit was filed by the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person to die at the concert. In court, Scott West, an attorney for Blount’s family, said, “This case is ready for trial.” However, Manne said he and the lawyers for other defendants being sued were not ready. Back in 2021, Blount’s family rejected Scott’s offer to pay for funeral expenses.

State District Judge Kristen Hawkins stated the Blount case will be discussed at next week’s hearing in addition to potential trials related to the injury cases filed after Astroworld. Over 4,000 plaintiffs filed hundreds of lawsuits after the disaster; according to Manne, approximately 2,400 injury cases are still pending.