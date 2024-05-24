Kelly Rowland Explains Tense Moment With Security On Cannes Red Carpet

On Tuesday, Kelly Rowland got into a dispute with an overzealous security guard on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Footage of the interaction went viral, and the iconic singer addressed the incident in a new interview.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” the former Destiny’s Child member told the Associated Press. “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground. And that was it.”

Watch the clip below.

"I stood my ground." Kelly Rowland says "I have a boundary" after video of her argument with a red carpet security guard at the Cannes Film Festival went viral this week. pic.twitter.com/Z5UZMF56SA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 23, 2024