Green Day Announce American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Green Day are having a banner year. They’re currently on a global stadium tour playing the seminal American Idiot in its entirety, and now the pop-punk torchbearers have announced a giant 20th anniversary deluxe edition of said album. Out in October, the American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will feature 15 demos, 14 B-sides and bonus songs, a 15-track 2004 concert recorded at New York’s Irving Plaza, and nine previously unreleased live tracks such as a cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”

Also wrapped up into that bundle are a few Blu-Rays, which feature a brand-new documentary 20 Years Of American Idiot, the 2015 doc Heart Like A Hand Grenade, a BBC: Top Of The Pops “Mini Gig,” and a Later With Jools Holland appearance. There are also new liner notes written by producer Rob Cavallo and music journalist David Fricke.

In other Green Day news: On Monday night at the Saviors tour stop in New York, Billie Joe Armstrong performed “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” which shows up in the end credits of the just-released Deadpool & Wolverine. Soon, bandmates Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt joined Armstrong on stage dressed up as Deadpool and Wolverine.

Check out the full deluxe edition tracklist below.