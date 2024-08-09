Green Day Announce American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition With Previously Unreleased Tracks
Green Day are having a banner year. They’re currently on a global stadium tour playing the seminal American Idiot in its entirety, and now the pop-punk torchbearers have announced a giant 20th anniversary deluxe edition of said album. Out in October, the American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will feature 15 demos, 14 B-sides and bonus songs, a 15-track 2004 concert recorded at New York’s Irving Plaza, and nine previously unreleased live tracks such as a cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”
Also wrapped up into that bundle are a few Blu-Rays, which feature a brand-new documentary 20 Years Of American Idiot, the 2015 doc Heart Like A Hand Grenade, a BBC: Top Of The Pops “Mini Gig,” and a Later With Jools Holland appearance. There are also new liner notes written by producer Rob Cavallo and music journalist David Fricke.
In other Green Day news: On Monday night at the Saviors tour stop in New York, Billie Joe Armstrong performed “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” which shows up in the end credits of the just-released Deadpool & Wolverine. Soon, bandmates Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt joined Armstrong on stage dressed up as Deadpool and Wolverine.
Check out the full deluxe edition tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “American Idiot”
02 “Jesus Of Suburbia”
04 “City Of The Damned”
05 “I Don’t Care”
06 “Dearly Beloved”
07 “Tales Of Another Broken Home”
08 “Holiday”
09 “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams”
10 “Are We The Waiting”
11 “St. Jimmy”
12 “Give Me Novacaine”
13 “She’s A Rebel”
14 “Extraordinary Girl”
15 “Letterbomb”
16 “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
17 “Homecoming”
18 “The Death Of St. Jimmy”
19 “East 12th St.”
20 “Nobody Likes You”
21 “Rock And Roll Girlfriend”
22 “We’re Coming Home Again”
23 “Whatsername”
CD 2 / LP 3 & 4 (B-Sides & Bonus Tracks – previously released)
01 “American Idiot (Live)”
02 “Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)”
08 “Holiday (Live)”
09 “Are We the Waiting (Live)”
10 “10 “St. Jimmy (Live)”
11 “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)”
12 “Favorite Son”
13 “Shoplifter”
14 “Governator”
15 “Too Much Too Soon”
16 “Are The Waiting (VH1-Storytellers)”
17 “St. Jimmy (VH1-Storytellers)”
18 “Give Me Novacaine (VH1-Storytellers)”
19 “Homecoming (VH1-Storytellers)”
CD 3 / LP 5 & 6 (Demos)
01 “American Idiot”
02 “American Idiot (Alt. Version)”
03 “Jesus Of Suburbia”
04 “Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams”
05 “Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera”
06 “Novacaine”
07 “She’s A Rebel”
08 “Radio Baghdad”
09 “Cluster Bomb”
10 “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
11 “Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)”
12 “Everyone’s Breaking Down”
13 “Just Another Year”
14 “Lowlife”
15 “What’s Her Name”
CD 4 / LP 7 & 8 (Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 ’04)
01 “American Idiot (Live)”
02 “Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)”
03 “Holiday (Live)”
04 “Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)”
05 “Are We the Waiting (Live)”
06 “St. Jimmy (Live)”
07 “Give Me Novacaine (Live)”
08 “She’s A Rebel (Live)”
09 “Extraordinary Girl (Live)”
10 “Letterbomb (Live)”
11 “Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)”
12 “Homecoming (Live)”
13 “Whatsername (Live)”
14 “Minority (Live)”
15 “We Are The Champions (Live)”
Blu-Ray 1
Heart Like A Hand Grenade
Blu-Ray 2
20 Years Of American Idiot (New Documentary)
BBC Live
01 “St. Jimmy (Live)”
02 “Give Me Novacaine (Live)”
03 “She’s A Rebel (Live)”
04 “Welcome To Paradise (Live)”
05 “Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)”
06 “Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)”
07 “American Idiot (Live in Studio)”
08 “Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in Studio)”
The American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 10/25 via Warner. Pre-order it here.