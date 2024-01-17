Green Day Playing Dookie & American Idiot In Full On Summer Tour

Green Day have revealed that they will play both Dookie and American Idiot in full on their summer 2024 tour. “What a fuckin’ moment it’s going to be,” Mike Dirnt told Rolling Stone in an interview. “We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.” Dirnt said that after playing both albums all the way through, “we’ll then have about 35 to 45 minutes to throw down on other stuff.”

The Saviors Tour was announced last year. The poster advertised a celebration of both Dookie and American Idiot to mark their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries, as well as their new album Saviors, which is out this week. Green Day will be embarking on the tour stateside with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas.

“We still need to put our heads down and do real work to figure that out,” Dirnt told Rolling Stone about whether they’ll be kicking off their set with Dookie or American Idiot. “Before every tour, we do a lot of pre-production, a lot of thinking about how it should look and feel and sound, because it really matters to us. That’s the fun, but it also really keeps us on our toes.”

🚨BIG NEWS🚨 Each night of The Saviors Tour we’re playing both Dookie AND American Idiot in full AND a bunch of your other favorites new and old all summer long 🤯 allll fueled by @MonsterEnergy 🤘 You're not going to want to miss this one!! https://t.co/DtltM7FtPe pic.twitter.com/chkBqwSANu — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 17, 2024

The Saviors Tour kicks off in Europe first on May 30 in Spain, wrapping up at the end of June in London. The North American leg of the tour starts on July 29 in Washington, DC at Nationals Park and ends on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Last night, Green Day performed underground at the Rockefeller Center stop in the New York City subway to promote their new album for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Here’s some video of that:

In a new interview with People, Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that he originally wrote Green Day’s 2016 track “Still Breathing” for 5 Seconds Of Summer. “There’s a band called 5 Seconds of Summer who wanted me to write a song for them,” he said “All of a sudden I was writing the lyrics, and I was like,’“Oh my God, there’s no f—ing way I’m giving these guys this song.’ There’s all those [lyrics] where it’s the last moment of someone’s life — it’s so intense. It’s just a song about being a survivor.