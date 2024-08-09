Ra Ra Riot – “Friendly Neighbor”

Ra Ra Riot – “Friendly Neighbor”

New Music August 9, 2024 10:50 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in May, indie staples Ra Ra Riot returned from a semi-hibernation with “The Wish,” produced by Rostam Batmanglij — a move that recalled the short-lived but never forgotten late-aughts project Discovery (Batmanglij and Ra Ra Riot’s Wes Miles). Now, Ra Ra Riot are back with another new track; this one’s called “Friendly Neighbor.”

“I wrote the beginning of the lyrics one night while my neighbors were having a party,” Miles says. “But it sort of more broadly turned into something about alienation, and how it feels like basic social interactions are breaking down because of the messed-up rewards of the internet. I felt like the walls we shared — it wouldn’t have mattered if they were three inches or three miles thick.”

Ra Ra Riot’s last studio album was 2019’s Superbloom, followed by a live LP and a 10th anniversary edition of The Orchard. Listen to the orchestral “Friendly Neighbor” below.

