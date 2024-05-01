Ra Ra Riot’s latest album was 2019’s Superbloom, though they shared a live LP and a 10th anniversary edition of The Orchard the following year. Other than that, the indie-pop veterans have been quiet, but they’re coming back today with “The Wish,” produced by Rostam Batmanglij.

“It’s been a minute — well, technically, over two million minutes — since we last released new music, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” the band wrote on Instagram. “But we’re making up for it in a big way with a brand new track, ‘The Wish,’ co-written and produced by our longtime bud and collaborator [Rostam Batmanglij]. It’s a special one, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Batmanglij and Ra Ra Riot’s Wes Miles made up the electronic project Discovery, who only put out one album, 2009’s LP. Batmanglij is also on Ra Ra Riot’s hit “Water,” as well as a bunch of other tracks. Hear “The Wish” below.