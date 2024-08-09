Stream Billiam’s Marvelously Fun And Catchy DIY Punk Album Animation Cel

One of my favorite recommendations since former Pitchfork news director Evan Minsker launched his punk newsletter see/saw is Billiam, a prolific, pop-slanted DIY auteur from Melbourne. His latest and greatest, Animation Cel, is out today, as Minsker points out. Over the course of 16 fuzzed-out tracks that remind me of Devo crossed with Guided By Voices (or maybe that’s just the Ohioan in me talking), the album serves as a great introduction to Billiam’s anxious, scrappy, melodically infused approach to punk. There are some fun samples stitched in there, too; I particularly enjoyed Billiam’s use of the Jamie Lee Curtis bit about the need for afternoon concerts on “Matinee Show.” Stream the full album below.

<a href="https://hiimbilliam.bandcamp.com/album/animation-cel">Animation Cel by Billiam</a>

Animation Cel is out now via Erste Theke Tontraeger/Legless.