Stream Billiam’s Marvelously Fun And Catchy DIY Punk Album Animation Cel
One of my favorite recommendations since former Pitchfork news director Evan Minsker launched his punk newsletter see/saw is Billiam, a prolific, pop-slanted DIY auteur from Melbourne. His latest and greatest, Animation Cel, is out today, as Minsker points out. Over the course of 16 fuzzed-out tracks that remind me of Devo crossed with Guided By Voices (or maybe that’s just the Ohioan in me talking), the album serves as a great introduction to Billiam’s anxious, scrappy, melodically infused approach to punk. There are some fun samples stitched in there, too; I particularly enjoyed Billiam’s use of the Jamie Lee Curtis bit about the need for afternoon concerts on “Matinee Show.” Stream the full album below.
Animation Cel is out now via Erste Theke Tontraeger/Legless.