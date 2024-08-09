Today marks the kickoff of San Francisco’s annual Outside Lands, which runs through Sunday and features headlining sets from Tyler, The Creator, the Killers, and Sturgill Simpson — plus “a special country set” from Post Malone. Also starting now is the Outside Lands livestream via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel (or Prime Video); today’s highlights include performances from the aforementioned Killers, Daniel Caeser, Gryffin, Reneé Rapp, and more.

Livestream Outside Lands 2024 below. You can also keep up with each day’s streaming lineups via Amazon Music’s socials.