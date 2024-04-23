San Francisco’s signature music festival Outside Lands will return to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11 with a lineup topped by Tyler, The Creator. The Killers and Sturgill Simpson are the other headliners, though “a special country set” from Post Malone will also be looming.

Also on deck: The Postal Service (but not Death Cab For Cutie), Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Slowdive, Killer Mike, Chappell Roan, Real Estate, billy woods, Romy, Amen Dunes, Tyla, Wisp, Jungle, Snoh Aalegra, ScHoolboy Q, Teddy Swims, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Channel Tres, Men I Trust, Kevin Abstract, the Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae, CMAT, Amyl and The Sniffers, the Japanese House, AG Club, Lael Neale, the Lemon Twigs, and many more.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 24, at the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Tyler, The Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

KAYTRANADA

JUNGLE

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Snoh Aalegra

Young The Giant

ScHoolboy Q

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Slowdive

Killer Mike

FLETCHER

TV Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Ben Howard

Amyl And The Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

BADBADNOTGOOD

STRFKR

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Ryan Beatty

LEISURE

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

BALTHVS

Shaboozey

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

CMAT

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

AG Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Ogi

MiLES.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

SOMA

Angrybaby

Anish Kumar

AYYBO

The Blessed Madonna

BUNS

Chuck Gunn

DARIUS

Dusky

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Idris Elba

Jackie Hollander

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kaleena Zanders

Marsh

Seth Troxler

Shiba San b2b CID

SIDEPIECE

Sofia Kourtesis

TSHA

Uncle Waffles

Yulia Niko