Outside Lands 2024 Has Tyler, Sturgill, The Postal Service, And Post Malone Gone Country
San Francisco’s signature music festival Outside Lands will return to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11 with a lineup topped by Tyler, The Creator. The Killers and Sturgill Simpson are the other headliners, though “a special country set” from Post Malone will also be looming.
Also on deck: The Postal Service (but not Death Cab For Cutie), Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Slowdive, Killer Mike, Chappell Roan, Real Estate, billy woods, Romy, Amen Dunes, Tyla, Wisp, Jungle, Snoh Aalegra, ScHoolboy Q, Teddy Swims, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Channel Tres, Men I Trust, Kevin Abstract, the Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae, CMAT, Amyl and The Sniffers, the Japanese House, AG Club, Lael Neale, the Lemon Twigs, and many more.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 24, at the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Tyler, The Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
KAYTRANADA
JUNGLE
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Snoh Aalegra
Young The Giant
ScHoolboy Q
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Slowdive
Killer Mike
FLETCHER
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Ben Howard
Amyl And The Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Ryan Beatty
LEISURE
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
BALTHVS
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes
Ogi
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
SOMA
Angrybaby
Anish Kumar
AYYBO
The Blessed Madonna
BUNS
Chuck Gunn
DARIUS
Dusky
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Idris Elba
Jackie Hollander
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Kaleena Zanders
Marsh
Seth Troxler
Shiba San b2b CID
SIDEPIECE
Sofia Kourtesis
TSHA
Uncle Waffles
Yulia Niko