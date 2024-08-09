Last we heard from Jamila Woods, the Chicago singer was releasing the album Water Made Us last fall. This afternoon, Woods has dropped a brand-new song called “Teach Me,” which was produced by oddCouple (aka Zach Henderson) and was born out of a prompt from the University Of Illinois-Chicago’s climate justice-minded Portal Project. All proceeds help support hunger relief efforts in Sudan.

Here’s Woods on the meaning of “Teach Me”:

“Teach Me” was born from a prompt I received from the Portal Project to create a song about climate justice. I collaborated with my friend and longtime collaborator oddCouple on the track. The lyrics “teach me how to love you better” are an invitation to shift away from the paternalistic mindset of “saving the planet” and move fully towards respect and co-existence with the earth in a more just and sustainable way. The writing was heavily inspired by the wisdom of Colette Pichon Battle, adrienne maree brown, and Dr. Vandana Shiva. All proceeds of the song will be donated to the Sudanese American Physician’s Association’s “Sudan Food Donation Program,” which is dedicated to addressing the critical issue of food insecurity, particularly in the conflict-affected regions of Sudan. Their work extends beyond addressing immediate hunger by promoting agricultural practices, educating communities, supporting local farmers, and empowering individuals to ensure food security and break the cycle of hunger, uplifting communities for the long term.

Listen below.

<a href="https://jamilawoods.bandcamp.com/track/teach-me">Teach Me by Jamila Woods</a>