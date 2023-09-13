Jamila Woods, the eclectic and intriguing Chicago singer, is one month away from the release of her new album Water Made Us. She’s sharing another advance track today to go along with “Tiny Garden” and “Boomerang.” This one is called “Good News,” as in, “The good news is we were happy once.”

As Woods explains, “The title of the album comes from one of the lyrics, ‘the good news is we were happy once / the good news is water always runs back where it came from / the good news is water made us.’ For me the song is a lesson in surrender, a lesson I learn from water over and over again.” Listen below.

Water Made Us is out 10/13 on Jagjaguwar.