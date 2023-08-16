Jamila Woods – “Boomerang”

New Music August 16, 2023 10:46 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Jamila Woods announced a new album, Water Made Us, and shared its lead single “Tiny Garden.” Today, the Chicago musician is back with a new song, “Boomerang.”

“I co-wrote this song with Nao, GRADES and George Moore on a sweet London day last year,” Woods said in a statement. “It was amazing to work with Nao and meet her longtime collaborators and feel the synergy that they have together. It’s a song about that kind of relationship that keeps popping back up throughout your life, that magnetic attachment you have to someone and the excitement and anxiety that comes with wondering ‘will we or won’t we?”

Check out the music video, which was directed by VAM and shot at the Chicago Magic Lounge, below.

Water Made Us is out 10/13 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

