Nine Inch Nails Scoring New Tron Sequel

Earlier this year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, which made our Best Albums Of 2024 So Far list. Now, Nine Inch Nails have announced that they’re scoring Tron: Ares, which is the first time the band is being credited as opposed to the two individual members.

Reznor and Ross were on hand for the announcement at D23’s Disney Entertainment Showcase in Anaheim on Friday. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the new Tron sequel will debut Oct. 10, 2025 and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. The original Tron, from 1982, was scored by Wendy Carlos and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy was scored by Daft Punk.

You’re going to get what you deserve.

10.10.25 pic.twitter.com/uk2jl6blmd — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 10, 2024

The laser reveal of Nine Inch Nails for Tron: Ares #D23 pic.twitter.com/ZxOs11ywdi — IGN (@IGN) August 10, 2024

FIRST LOOK TRON: ARES#D23 pic.twitter.com/TSc8zHEKZO — The Kingdom Report | Your Disney Family (@TheKingdomRPT) August 10, 2024

D23 also had announcements about Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, Avatar 3, Frozen 3Moana 2, Zootopia 2, Freaky Friday 2, live-action remakes of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Captain America: Brave New World, and more.