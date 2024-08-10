Built To Spill Play There’s Nothing Wrong With Love Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Hometown Tour Opener

On Friday, Built To Spill kicked off their tour for the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love in Boise. The indie rock group’s set was packed with deep cuts.

The band played “The Source” for the first time in 11 years, “Cleo” for the first time in 21 years, “Fling” for the first time in 27 years (though Doug Martsch has performed it solo), and “Israel’s Song” for apparently the first time ever. See footage from the gig below.

