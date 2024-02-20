Built To Spill Announce There’s Nothing Wrong With Love 30th Anniversary Shows With Yo La Tengo
In 2019, Built To Spill celebrated 20 years of Keep It Like A Secret with an anniversary tour. Today, they announced two anniversary shows to celebrate 30 years of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love with Yo La Tengo, one in Portland and one in Seattle.
In Portland, the band will play at The Square on August 14. The following day, they’ll perform at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. Find ticket information here.
