Blueface Sentenced To Four Years In Prison After Parole Violation

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Getty Images

News August 10, 2024 12:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison. The 27-year-old rapper born Johnathan Porter turned himself in back in January for probation violation, and a sentencing hearing was delayed from last month to Friday. He was given the maximum sentence after being found with drug paraphernalia.

The probation stems from a 2021 incident where Porter assaulted a security guard at a San Fernando Valley club. He was also arrested the following year in connection to a shooting in Las Vegas. His manager Wack 100 told TMZ that the best case scenario is that Porter will get credit for 440 days already served and the State of California will only make him serve one-third of the remaining sentence.

