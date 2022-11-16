Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder

Blueface has been arrested for attempted murder, TMZ reports. Details are scarce right now, but the LA rapper was apparently taken into custody outside a Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas in an undercover operation. TMZ notes that officers were in the vicinity in unmarked cars, and Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock was on the scene as well.

On-site police officers reportedly said they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest stemming from an October 8 incident. The charges are felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. He is also facing an additionl charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.