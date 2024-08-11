Black Midi Are “Indefinitely Over”

Since April, Black Midi’s Geordie Greep has been playing solo shows with a new band and is set to make his US debut with the Swing Boys next month. Now it appears that Black Midi, whose last studio release was 2022’s Hellfire, is “indefinitely over” — at least if a comment from Greep on Instagram is to be taken seriously.

Over the weekend, Greep went live on Instagram and left a comment: “Black midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over.”

Bassist Cameron Picton then posted in a since-deleted tweet (captured by a Redditor): “We’d agreed to not say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol”

He continued: “Anyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward – should be good, hopefully great!”

The band has a history of being a bit troll-y, and Redditors are certainly scratching their heads. Given Greep’s focus on that solo venture though, this “indefinitely” stuff may turn out to be exactly what it is.

