Back in April, long-dormant Portland art-rockers Menomena came out of hiding with the release of a three-song EP called The Insulation. They followed that up in May with an expanded edition of their 2007 debut Friend And Foe, which arrived with 10 bonus tracks, including three never-before-heard tracks from that time period. Along with the welcome avalanche of music and declarations of how much they missed playing together, Menomena announced an August 10 reunion show at Portland’s Revolution Hall — the band’s first show in a decade, which took place last night.

Watch a snippet of Menomena’s reunion show below via some fan-captured footage.