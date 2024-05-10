Last month, long-dormant Portland art-rockers Menomena surprised the world with the release of an EP called The Insulation. It kicked off a lot of reunion speculation before fans pointed out that at least two of the three tracks from the EP were old B-sides. But then it turned out that Menomena actually are back together, and they’re once again a trio after founding member Brent Knopf left the group in 2011. This August, Menomena will play their first live show in a decade. They’re also reissuing their past records and dropping some previously unreleased tracks.

Today, Pitchfork published an interview with all three Menomena members, in which they talk about getting back together and about how much they missed playing with each other. Menomena have also released the expanded edition of Friend And Foe, their much-acclaimed 2007 debut. It’s the first in a planned reissue series, and it includes a whopping 10 bonus tracks, including B-sides, remixes, and rarities.

That expanded version of Friend And Foe also includes three Menomena songs from that time period — “Golden Gate,” “Lochness,” and “Lone Ranger” — that have never come out until now. You can hear all three of them below.

If you’d like to hear the full Friend And Foe reissue, here it is:

Friend And Foe (Expanded Edition) is out now on Barsuk.