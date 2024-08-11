Huey Lewis To Star In “Curb Your Enthusiasm-Style” Mockumentary Series

Huey Lewis is set to star in a new Curb Your Enthusiasm-style mockumentary series, according to Deadline. The half-hour series is currently in the works at Fox and will be titled Whatever Happened To Huey Lewis. This news comes just a few weeks after it was announced that Lewis’ jukebox Broadway musical, The Heart Of Rock And Roll, would be closing after two months.

Executive produced by Lewis, the comedy’s plot follows the singer as he navigates life after losing his hearing. “With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul,” a logline reads.

In 2018, Huey Lewis And The News revealed that Lewis had lost “most” of his hearing as a result of Meniere’s Disease, an inner-ear disorder that can cause vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure.