Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Donald Trump Pay $3M For Unauthorized Music Use

Not that I’ve witnessed this in person, but Donald Trump has apparently been playing Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his rallies over the past couple of years. Now, the estate of the late funk and soul legend Isaac Hayes, that song’s co-writer, is suing the former president and his campaign for the unauthorized use of the song.

“We demand the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024,” reads a statement shared to social media today by Hayes’ son Isaac Hayes III. “Failure to comply will result in further legal action.” The complaint cites 134 unauthorized uses of the song, and adds that the $3 million price tag is “a very discounted fee” compared to the $150,000 per use the family says they’ll charge if they decide to litigate. (Sam Moore, the surviving half of Sam & Dave, performed at Trump’s inauguration in 2017.)

Trump has also been hit with lawsuits for illegally using Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” as well as Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue” at campaign rallies. Celine Dion’s team denounced his use of “My Heart Will Go On” at a separate rally just last week. But Hayes’ estate is going the extra mile, demanding royalty fees in addition to the typical cease and desist. See the statement below.