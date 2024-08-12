Stream Panda Bear & Sonic Boom’s Reset Mariachi EP

Stream Panda Bear & Sonic Boom’s Reset Mariachi EP

New Music August 12, 2024 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, Animal Collective guy Panda Bear and Spacemen 3 veteran Sonic Boom, whose collaborative history goes back a long way, got together to release the joint album Reset. They followed it with last year’s Reset In Dub, a remix EP from Adrian Sherwood. Now, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are closing the book on that chapter by releasing a new EP of Reset tracks, re-recorded with mariachi musicians.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom announced their mariachi EP earlier this summer. The two had long considered the idea of a mariachi collaboration, and they got the chance when they played a show in Mexico last year. Working the Mexico City band Mariachi 2000 de Cutberto Pérez, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom translated a couple of Reset tracks into Spanish and recorded new versions — two with Panda Bear singing lead and two with vocals from the mariachi group’s singers. Check out the resulting EP below.

The Reset Mariachi EP is out now on Domino.

