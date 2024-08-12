Rolling Loud Miami 2024 Lineup Has Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, Shaboozey, More

The first Rolling Loud festival was a single-day affair at Miami’s Soho Studios in 2015. ScHoolboy Q headlined, and other acts on the bill included Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Denzel Curry, and Travis Scott. Since that first fest, Rolling Loud has grown into a global brand that fills stadiums around the world. The Miami edition of the festival, now in its 10th year, is coming to Hard Rock Stadium 12/13-15 — I guess you can do outdoor festivals in December if you’re in Miami — and it’s just unveiled its lineup.

This year, original Rolling Loud act Travis Scott will return as a headliner, and he’ll share those duties with Playboi Carti and Future. This is pretty par-for-the-course with Rolling Loud, which seems to cycle through maybe six headliners at every festival. The supporting bill also looks pretty familiar, and it also includes OG Rolling Loud acts Denzel Curry, Curren$y, and Lucki. If there’s a Turnstile-style left turn on this year’s bill, it’s probably the country-rap crossover act Shaboozey, who currently has the #1 song in America but who’s largely proven more popular among country audiences than rap ones.

Otherwise, this is another Rolling Loud-ass Rolling Loud lineup. They’ve got a formula that works, and there are plenty of acts worth seeing on the bill. The lineup also includes Yeat, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Polo G, Rick Ross, JT, Destroy Lonely, Young Nudy, BigXThaPlug, Veeze, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Bones, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, Bossman Dlow, Hunxho, Babyface Ray, Sheck Wes, YG Marley, 4Batz, Rich The Kid, BabyTron, Cash Cobain, Maxo Kream, Rob49, Monaleo, TiaCorine, Nettspend, Anycia, Skilla Baby, 41, Babydrill, OT7 Quanny, F1LTHY, Xaviersobased, 2Sdxrt3all, and Ho99o9, among many others. You can find all the info here.