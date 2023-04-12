Rolling Loud Miami Lineup Has Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Turnstile?

It’s official: Turnstile can seriously just play any festival out there. They’ve played hardcore fests, punk fests, metal fests, general all-around music fests, and now they’re on the damn Rolling Loud Miami bill. Why not? Maybe they’ll play Stagecoach next.

Rolling Loud has become a gigantic brand name over the past few years, and the festival has expanded into a bunch of different cities. But the annual Miami festival is still the flagship, and now that festival has unveiled its lineup. This year’s Miami festival goes down 7/21-23 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and its lineup of headliners is basically what you’d expect, with the slight caveat that it’s still a little shocking to see Travis Scott at the top of a festival bill. Travis Scott will share those headliner duties with Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky, and the bill also features giant-font “special guests” 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kodak Black. Nobody’s getting cancelled for anything anymore.

The rest of the Rolling Loud bill features basically everyone who’s hot in rap right now, with a few slight left turns. PinkPantheress is not a rapper, but she’s playing Rolling Loud on the same day as her “Boy’s A Liar (Pt. 2)” collaborator Ice Spice. (Hopefully, PinkPantheress won’t quiet quit that set.) UK star Central Cee is also high up on the bill, as are rap-adjacent singers like Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, and Foushée. Lil Yachty is playing, too, so maybe Turnstile won’t be the only rock band.

Other notable names include Lil Durk, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, City Girls, Offset, GloRilla, Key Glock, Nav, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Coi Leray, Sheck Wes, Chief Keef, Latto, Babyface Ray, Young Nudy, Pouya, Curren$y, BabyTron, Lola Brooke, Luh Tyler, Lucki, Freddie Gibbs, 03 Greedo, Duke Deuce, BigXThaPlug, and Tony Shhnow. You can find all the details here.