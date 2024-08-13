Premature Evaluation: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Wild God

This sense of wonder was evident in Wild God’s early singles, its title track and “Frogs.” “Wild God” surged forth to the sort of climactic refrain the Bad Seeds had often saved for live reinterpretations of songs like “Jubilee Street.” “Frogs” continued apace from there — gliding, glistening, a revery built on small moments from a walk home. Those songs were indicative of the stylistic territory that defines much of the album. The majestic racket of the latter-day Bad Seeds gets filtered through the celestial tones of Ghosteen. All of Cave’s claims about the album — exuberance, embrace, bursting from the speakers — ring true.

The tagline of “the Bad Seeds, unleashed” might be misleading, though. You can already imagine how gigantic some of these songs will feel onstage, but this music still relates more to the mellowed sound of the last three Bad Seeds records rather than the fire-breathing rock days of yore. Instead, what you hear with the band back together is an unabashed dedication to intimate beauty and a weathered euphoria. There are welcoming synth clouds, sweeping strings, and a good few choral arrangements swelling up around Cave’s trademark gravel. Even when the album calms down in its second half, the reflective piano-driven tracks “Cinnamon Horses” and “Long Dark Night” feel less weighted than semi-recent predecessors. “O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)” remembers Cave’s former girlfriend and collaborator Anita Lane, who died in 2021, with warmth and humor — vocoder vocal coos lead the way to a phone recording of Lane brightly reminiscing on their younger days. By the end, Wild God’s aesthetic feels like Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ cosmic gospel.

Cave has called Wild God “songs of conversion.” Wrangling with faith and God has long been a thread in Cave’s work, convulsing in this direction or that depending on the era. But what’s communicated, both lyrically — Cave’s recent penchant to combat suffering by locating solace in fleeting moments defines these songs — and musically, is a different kind of willingness, a surrender. This is most obvious in centerpiece “Conversion,” which erupts halfway through as a choir repeatedly references being “touched by the spirit.” Wild God basically concludes with a hymn, Cave and a choir singing of “Peace and good tidings” arriving to the land.

There is one place where grief still rears its head. “Joy” concludes the fanfare of Wild God’s opening stretch with a long, free-form vision, Cave intoning over distant synth flickers and a lone, clear French horn. “I woke up this morning with the blues all around my head/ I felt like someone in my family was dead,” he sings early on. Then, a “wild ghost” visits him, and he questions why, why can’t he be left alone. This ghost — a “flaming boy,” “in giant sneakers, laughing stars around his head” — delivers a message: “We’ve all had too much sorrow, now is the time for joy.”

For all the resilience present in Skeleton Tree and Ghosteen, a different power courses through Wild God. No longer are moments of connection and love the vibrant, desperate anchors in the maelstrom. These are now the point in of themselves. “Joy” sneakily becomes Wild God’s defining moment, a song that gives Cave, the band, the listeners — all those of us living — permission to really live.

Perhaps this will be too simple for some longtime Cave fans, even with the conflicts and questions strung through the album. Cave’s writing is still far from unthinking contentment: His work here is as rich and nuanced as we’ve come to expect throughout his career and especially since the evolution kicked off by Push The Sky Away. Similarly, these 10 songs might not be as shocking a stylistic overhaul as, say, Skeleton Tree, but the timbre is not quite like anything we’ve heard from the Bad Seeds before.

All of this serves to make Wild God a poignant, forceful statement. Cave has rallied the Bad Seeds around him, so they can find a way forward together. Cave knows all too well you can’t shake the past, but what makes Wild God stand out as the beginning of a new chapter is, for the first time, how Cave has found a way to make music on the other side of the traumas and loss he documented so well. He’s talked about opening up, about acceptance; Wild God is the sound of it. Forty years in, with all of the apocalyptic and mournful and seething Nick Caves we once knew, it may be one of his most radical pivots yet.