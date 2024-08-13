In June, Xiu Xiu announced their new album 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips and released the phenomenal lead single “Common Loon.” Today, the eerie band is back with “Arp Omni” and “Veneficium.”

The haunting album opener “Arp Omni” comes with a visualizer directed by Lin You, and the ebullient banger “Veneficium” is accompanied by a video directed by Luke Orlando. In a statement, leader Jamie Stewart said:

A Veneficium is an instance of being poisoned or the preparation of magic potions or the substances that make up a poison. The point of any involvement with said substances or pursuits is at best meddling with risky and significant transformation and at worst taunting the nefarious, even up to the point of death. Either way, what lies in wait on the path to these in between and far away places from our present world is dangerous and unsettling and unknown. But perhaps also and why not, it could be being turned into a psychedelic BDSM train or the inspiration to benevolent and anonymous used toast and toaster delivery.

Orlando added:

On the conceptual level, I wanted to make something about the absurdity and complexity of how we connect with each other in the modern world. It started off as a critique of doomscrolling, but Xiu Xiu pushed and enabled me to make it more esoteric and interesting at every turn. Where we ended up is a much more positive spin on finding community by openly sharing your interests with the world. In the end it became a very ideal art project — I found myself working with some of my best friends to hand-paint toast, fabricate a bespoke costume, and create a unique logic inspired by the occult for the world in this video. Videos like this don’t happen often because artists/directors are rarely given the freedom to create without inhibition, and for that I thank Xiu Xiu and everyone at Polyvinyl for letting me go off.

Check out the two songs below.

13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips is out 9/27 via Polyvinyl.