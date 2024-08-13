A Place To Bury Strangers’ seventh studio album Synthesizer is arriving this fall. So far, they’ve shared its opening track “Disgust,” and they’re back today with another single called “You Got Me.”

“You Got Me” is driven by an excellent, jaunty drum beat and waves of pulsing guitars. It also samples a field recording from the beach as a 747 jet flies over, adding to the whole moody, summery ambiance. In a press release, the band instructs: “Play it loud and play it now.”

Watch director Browzan’s video for “You Got Me” below.

Synthesizer is out 10/4 via Dedstrange.